Doncaster restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 5:49 pm
CC's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 247 Beckett Road, Wheatley, Doncaster was given the maximum score after assessment on September 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Doncaster's 506 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 358 (71%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.