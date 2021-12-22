Doncaster restaurant are inviting people to volunteer this Christmas Eve to help feed the homeless

The Harewood are hosting the ‘Big Chop’ on Christmas Eve which will help homeless people who are staying at The Riverside Shelter this festive season.

People are being asked to donate their time between 1pm to 4pm to help chop up a massive amount of vegetables that will be used to make 30 Christmas dinners.

Rod Bloor, owner of The Harewood, said: “The Harewood appreciated the difficult times that many lonely, self isolating people are going through.

Volunteers are needed for the 'Big Chop.'

“We will always do anything we can to help our community during these times.”

This year the Harewood have also donated to the TX1 Radio Toy Appeal and helped a 108 year old celebrate her birthday in style with delicious cakes.

Becky Measures from The Harewood, said: “After doing other community work we discovered that Riverside were serving Christmas Day dinner to over 30 residents and we wanted to assist in any way we could.

“We are very grateful that the people involved are prepared to give up their time over the festive period to assist those in need.

"Community driven projects are at the heart of what The Harewood wants to achieve over the next year and beyond.”

If anyone wishes to volunteer then they can simply show up on Christmas Eve between 1pm and 4pm and get stuck in.

The Harewood is located at 28 Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3EY.