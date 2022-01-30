Doncaster residents startled as man shines torch through windows in early hours incident

Numerous people said they were awoken by a man clad in black shining the brightly powered torch into homes in the Town Moor area in the early hours of this morning.

The man was seen shining the torch into properties on Thorne Road, Town Moor Avenue, Victorian Crescent and Windsor Road at about 2am.

One said: “I was alseep in bed when the room suddenly lit up and it woke me up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was spotted shining a powerful torch at homes in Town Moor.

"It was a really bright, powerful light.

"I looked out of the window and there was a bloke walking down the street shining the torch at people’s homes. He was properly swinging it about and walking down the middle of the road.

"He didn’t look like he was using it to see as there are streetlights but he was dressed all in black and behaving very oddly.”

Another said: “I was still up at the time, sat watching a film when the room was suddenly filled with white lights moving about.

"I knew it wasn’t police or fire crews or anything like that and when I looked out there was this guy walking down the street who seemed to be deliberately pointing it through people’s windows.

"It certainly wasn’t a policeman conducting enquiries or anything like that.

"He wasn’t going into gardens, but he didn’t need to, the torch was that powerful.