Doncaster residents rally and get their shovels out to clear busy roads after snowfall
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Taking to social media, Balby resident Paul Hudson this morning asked: “Anyone out there fancy helping me out this afternoon? I am willing to go clear the snow off the road on Carr Hill so cars can climb it, let’s pull together and get Balby moving again.”.
Trevor Haughey responded: “Let me know when you’re thining of going Paul and I’ll give you a hand. It might be better sooner rather than later though.”
Joe Gibson said: “Well done for helping out but make sure you warm up properly before shovelling snow.”
Katie Amber Evans added: “There has been two lads on quad bikes helping people out on the McDonalds hill this morning which was super nice of them. Pushing cars, clearing ice, everything.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.