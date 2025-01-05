Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of one Donaster suburb are rallying round today by getting their shovels out to clear a busy road after snowfall.

Taking to social media, Balby resident Paul Hudson this morning asked: “Anyone out there fancy helping me out this afternoon? I am willing to go clear the snow off the road on Carr Hill so cars can climb it, let’s pull together and get Balby moving again.”.

Trevor Haughey responded: “Let me know when you’re thining of going Paul and I’ll give you a hand. It might be better sooner rather than later though.”

Joe Gibson said: “Well done for helping out but make sure you warm up properly before shovelling snow.”

Katie Amber Evans added: “There has been two lads on quad bikes helping people out on the McDonalds hill this morning which was super nice of them. Pushing cars, clearing ice, everything.”