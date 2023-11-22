Doncaster residents invited to have therir say on future of South Yorkshire policing

Members of the public in Doncaster are being invited to have their say on the future of policing across the county.

The South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner is asking residents to complete a short survey to gauge views and issues people want tackling.

Residents are asked to highlight the areas of policing and crime they would prioritise, such as tackling neighbourhood crime, domestic abuse, victim support services, dealing with off-road bikes and fraud.

Responses help shape the PCC’s priorities for South Yorkshire Police for the coming year.

Members of the public are also asked to indicate how much they are willing to contribute towards the policing element of their council tax bill.

The police budget is made up of a government allocation of funding, plus money raised from the council tax precept. The precept contributes towards the total funding available to the PCC to provide policing, community safety and victims’ services.

PCC, Dr Alan Billings said: “Each year I consult South Yorkshire residents over two matters.

“First, I ask what you think the police priorities should be. And second, I ask how much you might be willing to see invested in policing and in services for victims of crime, through council tax.

"This is the ‘policing precept’. It is listed on your council tax bill and accounts for about 26% of the funding needed for policing; with the remaining 74% coming from government grant. Funding from the precept and the grant enables me to set a balanced budget for South Yorkshire Police; something required by law.

“In this financial year, I used government grant and the precept to increase police numbers. They are now back to where they were in 2010, before austerity began, and a little beyond, and you may have noticed some of them in your neighbourhood.

"I would like to see those numbers maintained because we need a well-resourced police force to keep us safe from criminality and anti-social behaviour.

“But because the national finances remain in such poor shape, we will not see government funding fully meet what we need so it will not be possible to keep numbers steady unless I can raise a little more from the precept.