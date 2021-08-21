Doncaster residents get the chance to share their opinions with the police during community meetings

Community meetings will return this autumn and winter – they will allow Doncaster residents to bring issues to the attention of the police.

By Laura Andrew
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 9:16 am

Residents of Conisbrough and Denaby Main are getting the chance to speak to the local police about any concerns they may have about the area.

The Conisbrough and Denaby Main Neighbourhoods Team, said: “We are reintroducing the Community PACT Meetings in your communities.

"Please come along and have your say on the local issues that affect you and we will work together to try and resolve them.

Community meetings will return.

"We hope that these meetings will be attended by local partners, including local councillors.

"So come along and help us to help your community.

"All welcome!”

The meetings will he held at the Ivanhoe Centre, Conisbrough at 6pm on September 2, October 14 and December 16.

Residents of the area can check the Neighbourhood Police Team’s Facebook page here for any updates on the meetings.

