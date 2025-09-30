Doncaster residents can now “ask planning” to speed up their planning queries.

City of Doncaster Council has introduced a new, user-friendly tool on its website, which helps streamline the process for making a planning enquiry and, in turn, yields faster responses for the public.

Until now, residents, businesses or agents who had an enquiry about a planning matter in Doncaster would either need to send an email directly to the respective team and then await a reply, or otherwise search the local authority’s website for the detail they were looking for.

However, this newly launched service — named Ask Planning — is intended to make the whole process far smoother and more efficient.

Essentially a triaging tool, Ask Planning has been designed to help people navigate all of the planning related information and resources that are available to them on the City of Doncaster Council website.

It does this by asking a series of targeted questions and then directing the user towards the most relevant place for their query, whether that be the planning register, the dedicated page for pre-application advice, or guidance about whether you need planning permission.

In most instances, this simple act of signposting will resolve the query in a timely manner. Yet, if that is not possible, the public will still have an option to contact the dedicated planning team for additional support. Upon reaching this stage, users will be asked to complete a form that collects all the necessary information in one place.

By having this detail up front, officers will then be able to assist without needing to request any further details, again reducing delays and leading to faster, clearer responses from the council.

Speaking about the new tool, Councillor James Church, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Public Health at City of Doncaster Council, added: “Planning plays an important role in spurring on economic growth, shaping how our communities evolve and ultimately ensuring that the city of Doncaster thrives. However, we also know that the system can sometimes be complex and intimidating for those who are trying to navigate it.

“It’s therefore vital that we do all we can to make the various processes involved as simple, transparent and accessible as possible. The launch of our Ask Planning service represents a big step towards that goal, by helping our residents and businesses access the information they need in a timelier and more streamlined manner.

“It’s a fantastic solution that will make a real positive difference in how people interact with our planning system and, in line with our Customer Experience Strategy, will enable us to deliver a more modern, efficient service for everyone across the borough.

“I am incredibly proud of all the hard work and dedication that the team have put into delivering this project, not only for the council but for the people of Doncaster.”

The new Ask Planning tool can be accessed on the City of Doncaster website. In addition to utilising this online service, people can also continue to contact the planning team offline by calling 01302 736000 or visiting the customer-facing One-stop shop at the Civic Office.