Doncaster residents called to race against hunger

Race Against Hunger

From experienced runners to complete novices, on Saturday September 25, everyone in Doncaster is being called to run, jog or walk, alone or with families and friends, and help raise vital funds to help end the need for food banks in the UK.

Fundraisers can choose their distance, plan their own route and take on the event at a time that suits them. From a 5K jog to a marathon challenge, this is an opportunity for everyone to put their foot down on UK hunger and join the Race Against Hunger.

People joining the event not only will be standing alongside the Trussell Trust to help end the need for food banks in the UK, but they will also get training guides and support, t-shirt, a back sign and ribbon armband to wear on the day. They will be crossing the finishing line with #TeamTrussell.

The Trussell Trust supports a nationwide network of more than 1,300 food bank centres – including two food bank centres in Doncaster – together they provide emergency food and support to people locked in poverty. The charity believes that everyone should be able to afford the essentials in life, and have the dignity of buying their own food so, it campaigns for change to create a future where no one needs to use a food bank to get by.

The charity’s research shows that more people than ever are being forced to used food banks, amid growing need throughout the pandemic. Around a million people across the UK have also said they are very likely to need to use a food bank when Universal Credit is cut this October.

By signing up for the Race Against Hunger, people in Doncaster are helping the Trussell Trust end the need for food banks in the UK. With their support, the charity can create long-term change and build a hunger free future.

Kate Merrifield, Events Engagement Manager at the Trussell Trust, said:

“Joining Race Against Hunger is a great challenge for everyone, whatever your fitness level, age, background or ability. You can run, jog, walk or do it in fancy dress, while raising vital funds to help stamp out hunger in the UK.

“Race Against Hunger is more than just a run. It’s a movement for change. It’s not right that any of us need to use a food bank. That’s why we’re urging everyone in Doncaster to put their best foot forward and join #TeamTrussell.”

“Race Against Hunger is a great way to get involved and, after a tough year for many, it’s time for change – together, we can create a fairer, more just society.”

Join Team Trussell and get your fundraising guide, training tips and much more: trusselltrust.org/raceagainsthunger