Doncaster residents behind street's Christmas lights display to receive kindness award

A group of Doncaster residents who spend every Christmas turning their street into a winter wonderland with a huge festive lights display are to be honoured with an award for kindness.

The Kepple Clappers have spent the last few years festooning Kepple Close in Rossington with lights – with a string of houses in the street decorated from top to bottom with illuminations for visitors to enjoy.

And the band of neighbours are to be rewarded for their hard work by village community group Happy Hearts.

Organiser Cathryn Amesbury launched the scheme last year to recognise good deeds – and the Kepple Clappers are set to become the latest recipients of the Happy Hearts Trophy.

The annual Christmas lights display in Kepple Close.

She said: “The goal is for the trophy to be passed around the community, by the community, to celebrate kindness.

"This wonderful idea was inspired by Pheasant Bank Academy, which has a Choose Kindness Book of Chronicles filled with kind acts from its pupils - a brilliant concept.”

The trophy has already been held by the village litter picking team and volunteers at Holmescarr Library.

Added Cathryn: “We encourage everyone in the community to reflect on the acts of kindness happening around us. Whether it’s helping a neighbour, supporting local businesses, or participating in community events, let’s celebrate these moments together.

“If you have examples of kindness to share, please reach out. Together, we can inspire one another and make Rossington an even more wonderful place to live.

The group will receive the trophy on January 22 along with another community group in Rossington called The Cancer Drop In.