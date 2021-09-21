Doncaster residents are concerned about the survival of local bats after a fire was lit on a community building's roof
Firefighters tackled the blaze which took place on the roof of a Doncaster community building.
The Campsall Club was the victim of a suspected arson attack on Monday, September 20 at 11am.
Since the fire the Pipistrelle Bat’s who live in the roof have not been spotted and a local resident is fearful they may have perished.
A local resident believes the fire may be at the hands of a group of youths who had previously been apprehended for being on the buildings roof.