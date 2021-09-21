Doncaster residents are concerned about the survival of local bats after a fire was lit on a community building's roof

Firefighters tackled the blaze which took place on the roof of a Doncaster community building.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 7:15 am

The Campsall Club was the victim of a suspected arson attack on Monday, September 20 at 11am.

Since the fire the Pipistrelle Bat’s who live in the roof have not been spotted and a local resident is fearful they may have perished.

Read More

Read More
Police remove very large ‘jungle’ of cannabis plants from a Doncaster residence

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The roof of the Campsall Club was set on fire.

A local resident believes the fire may be at the hands of a group of youths who had previously been apprehended for being on the buildings roof.

We have contacted the South Yorkshire Fire Service for more information about this incident.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

Residents are concerned about the bats who live in the roof.