Doncaster residents are concerned about the survival of local bats after a fire was lit on a community building's roof

The Campsall Club was the victim of a suspected arson attack on Monday, September 20 at 11am.

Since the fire the Pipistrelle Bat’s who live in the roof have not been spotted and a local resident is fearful they may have perished.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roof of the Campsall Club was set on fire.

A local resident believes the fire may be at the hands of a group of youths who had previously been apprehended for being on the buildings roof.

We have contacted the South Yorkshire Fire Service for more information about this incident.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.