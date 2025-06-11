Doncaster residents angered by plans to turn a house into a children's nursery

Doncaster residents have voiced their anger at plans to turn a residential house into a children's nursery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A propsal has been submitted to City of Doncaster Council for 38 Whiphill Lane in Armthorpe by Stephanie Robinson.

Residents on the same street, and adjoining The Lings, are “furious” about the plans which could house upto 47 children and eight members of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One told the Free Press: “It’s on a single track unclaimed road that is a dead end with no paths and poor lighting, drop offs are expect from 7am in the morning and could be up to 100 journeys morning and night.

38 Whiphill Lane, Armthorpe.

"The residents have just paid to have the road surfaced and we are responsible for the upkeep, not the council. “

A residents’ meeting was held earlier this week and they have the support of Civic Mayor Councillor Tim Needham.

Coun Needham has written to the council with his objections, he said: “I have examined the proposal details (available at the official planning portal) and remain convinced that this scheme is wholly inappropriate for the area. My objection is based on the following points:

1. Traffic, Road Safety and Access

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The residents' meeting.

The proposal is expected to generate significantly more vehicle movements on Whiphill Lane, a narrow residential road that is not adopted by the local authority. With no dedicated footpaths or proper kerbs, vulnerable users—especially young children and parents with prams—will be forced onto the carriageway during peak drop off and pick up times. Additionally, inadequate street lighting exacerbates these safety concerns, compromising emergency vehicle access when it is most needed.

2. Noise and Disruption to Residential Amenity

A nursery operating in this location will introduce persistent daytime noise from the continuous activity of children, vehicles, and staff. This sustained level of disruption is incompatible with the peaceful residential character of Whiphill Lane, adversely affecting the quality of life for local occupants.

3. Erosion of Local Character and Precedent for Further Change

Changing the use of a residential property to a commercial nursery sets a worrying precedent. Approving such a development risks encouraging further non-residential encroachments that could gradually undermine the area’s long-standing residential character, thereby altering the nature of our community over time.

4. Infrastructure, Maintenance and Financial Implications

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whiphill Lane is maintained by local residents, not the Council. An influx of nursery staff, parents, and delivery vehicles will significantly increase the wear and tear on this road. This deterioration would impose an unfair and unsustainable financial burden on residents for repairs and maintenance—costs that the current infrastructure is simply not designed to bear.

5. Overdevelopment: Excessive Scale Concerns

According to the applicant’s own planning statement, the nursery is intended to operate initially with 18 places and to ultimately expand to accommodate 46 children aged 0 to 5. This scale is grossly disproportionate when compared to a single residential dwelling. The resulting increase in activity, traffic, and noise is unlikely to be manageable within the confines of a quiet residential street.

6. Non-Compliance with Planning Policy

The proposal does not align with key planning policies designed to protect residential amenity and ensure sustainable development:

- The Armthorpe Neighbourhood Development Plan insists that new developments must respect the local character, minimise adverse impacts on neighbours, and provide suitable infrastructure including safe access and parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- The Doncaster Local Plan directs higher-intensity, non-residential developments to areas with the necessary supporting infrastructure, rather than quiet residential streets.

A development of this nature on an unadopted residential road clearly fails to meet these statutory requirements.

“In summary, the proposed change of use at 38 Whiphill Lane presents serious concerns regarding traffic safety, noise, overdevelopment, and ongoing maintenance costs for residents. It is also in clear conflict with established local planning policies. For these reasons, I respectfully urge that planning application 25/00669/FUL be rejected.”

Further details of this proposal and its associated documentation can be found on the City of Doncaster Council's planning portal.