Doncaster resident Freda celebrates her 105th birthday with a card from King Charles
On July 15, Freda's remarkable journey through life was honoured with an intimate and heartwarming afternoon tea shared with her family, reflecting both the significance of her achievement and the love surrounding her.
The special celebration was organised by Jody, the Wellbeing Lead at Liberty House, who crafted a gathering featuring a delightful assortment of cakes, treats, and delicious food and drinks. The occasion was further enhanced by the presentation of a congratulatory card from King Charles, a fitting tribute to Freda's incredible life.
Freda’s centennial celebration highlights the importance of marking such significant milestones with loved ones.
Freda said: "Thank you so much for all you do. I am overwhelmed and so happy to celebrate my birthday with my family. Receiving a card from the King is just amazing."
