Doncaster resident Freda celebrates her 105th birthday with a card from King Charles

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 12:08 BST
Liberty House, part of the Runwood Homes group, commemorated an extraordinary milestone as their cherished resident, Freda, recently celebrated her 105th birthday.

On July 15, Freda's remarkable journey through life was honoured with an intimate and heartwarming afternoon tea shared with her family, reflecting both the significance of her achievement and the love surrounding her.

The special celebration was organised by Jody, the Wellbeing Lead at Liberty House, who crafted a gathering featuring a delightful assortment of cakes, treats, and delicious food and drinks. The occasion was further enhanced by the presentation of a congratulatory card from King Charles, a fitting tribute to Freda's incredible life.

Freda’s centennial celebration highlights the importance of marking such significant milestones with loved ones.

Doncaster resident Freda celebrates her 105th birthday with a card from King Charles.
Doncaster resident Freda celebrates her 105th birthday with a card from King Charles.

Freda said: "Thank you so much for all you do. I am overwhelmed and so happy to celebrate my birthday with my family. Receiving a card from the King is just amazing."

Jody, Wellbeing Lead, shared her admiration for Freda: "It’s an honour to be a part of Freda’s life. She is such an inspiration—kind and caring. Freda is truly one in a million."

