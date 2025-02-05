Doncaster rape and sexual abuse survivors urged to seek help and support

People in Doncaster and across Yorkshire who have been the victims of rape and sexual assault are being urged to seek help and support in a new campaign.

Staff who work in sexual assault referral centres (SARCs) in the North East and Yorkshire are featuring in a new national campaign to raise awareness of the units and encourage survivors of rape and sexual assault and abuse to seek help.

As part of Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week, which runs until Sunday 9 February, the NHS is encouraging people to find out how to access help and support from their local SARC.

There are 48 SARCs across England, which provide help 24 hours, seven days a week.

Rape and sexual assault victims are being urged to seek help following attacks.

This includes crisis care, medical and forensic medical examinations, emergency contraception and testing for sexually transmitted infections.

They can also arrange access to an independent sexual violence advisor (ISVA) and refer to mental health support and voluntary sector sexual violence support services, such as counselling.

People do not need to make a police report to access support from a SARC.

Forensic Nurse Advisor for Sexual Assault in the North East and Yorkshire region, Emma Hatfield, is one of the staff featured in the national campaign.

Emma said: “If you have been raped, sexually assaulted or abused and don’t know where to turn, turn to us.

"We are here. Your local SARC team will make sure that you understand what is happening and help you get the support you choose.”

Head of Health and Justice with NHS England North East and Yorkshire, Dave King, said: “Sexual assault and abuse can happen to anyone.

"SARCs provide free, specialist care and support to anyone who has been raped, sexually assaulted, or abused.

"Please, if you have been raped, sexually assaulted, or abused, contact your nearest SARC where you will be cared for in a place where you are safe.”

To find out more about help after sexual assault and abuse, visit www.nhs.uk/sarcs

Sexual assault referral centres in the North East and Yorkshire

For North East and Cumbria there are services at

The Angel Centre

Teesside SARC

The Meadows. Appointments and referrals can be made by calling: 0330 223 0099 lines are open 24/7, every day of the year.

The Bridgeway. Appointments and referrals can be made by calling: 0808 118 6432 lines are open 24/7, every day of the year.

For Yorkshire and Humber region there are services at

Hackenthorpe Lodge – South Yorkshire

Hazelhurst Centre – West Yorkshire

Casa Suite – Humberside

Bridge House – North Yorkshire.