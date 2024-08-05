Doncaster Ramblers visit Redmires reservoirs and the Rivelin valley Saturday, 3rd August 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

No matter how many times we visit Stanage Edge the landscape remains stunning.

Thirteen walkers, two of whom were new to the group, began this walk near the Redmires Reservoirs in the Peak District. The weather was mild and partly cloudy, with temperatures around 18°C. The initial climb up to Stanage Pole was challenging but rewarding. Stanage Pole is a notable historical landmark, marking the boundary between Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

From here we walked on top of Stanage Edge enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding moorlands. Stanage Edge, a famous gritstone escarpment popular with rock climbers and walkers alike. On the top of the edge we came across several circular drinking holes made by drovers to water their packhorses. We continued along the edge until we reached Mostar Lodge.

Turning east, we descended through Hollow Meadows. This area is known for its beautiful scenery and scattered woodland. The path then led us down into the Rivelin Valley rich in industrial heritage, with remnants of old mills and dams along the river. Following the river along the woodland path, we enjoyed the peaceful environment and sound of running water.

Lunch was taken at Wyming Brook, a scenic nature reserve with steep, wooded slopes and a fast-flowing brook. After eating, we climbed up through Wyming Brook, taking in the natural beauty and varied wildlife.

The final stretch took us along a path behind the Redmires Reservoirs. The reservoirs, constructed in the 19th century to supply water to Sheffield, provided a fitting end to our journey.

Many thanks to Phil for leading this lovely walk.

AMG

Non-members welcome, just turn up and you will be well looked after.

