Doncaster Ramblers – Thrybergh Circular Thursday, 10th Oct, '24

On a beautiful morning the leader David Gadd welcomed several newcomers before he described today's 7-miler walk followed by a brief history of the Thrybergh Country Park

In the 1880s Thrybergh was opened as a reservoir to supply Doncaster's growing needs. However throughout it's history it was never entirely successful because of the vast amount of water escaping from its bed.

By the late 20th century it was considered to be no longer viable and in 1980 it was sold to Rotherham MBC, who turned it into a wonderful conservation area and country park in 1983. Today it provides an important habitat for birds and other wildlife, with over 155 species of birds being recorded as well as 20 species of mammals. It is an important stop-over for migrating birds.

Twenty-six of us completed the whole 7 miles, walking anti-clockwise around the lake and exiting it to stroll along a road up to Ravensfield. We paused adjacent to a bridge of a disused railway line which opened in 1907, two years after the nearby Silverwood colliery opened. The colliery closed in 1995. Ravenfield itself existed in the 9th century with the Danes. The Domesday Book of 1086 records that William de Warenne held the Manor of Ravenfield as a gift from his father-in-law William the Conqueror.

Blue sky all around

Walking through the village we turned up Garden Lane to a narrow stile which took us into open countryside. We crossed the field to Church Farm and, after another narrow stile, we crossed a huge field to Arbour Lane.

Turning right we followed the ancient tree-lined lane to the Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, which we passed through to reach Ravenfield Grange Farm. We turned left, passing a lady hoping to persuade the council to take responsibility for cutting the path alongside the road. After about half a mile we turned left onto Park Lane, by-passing Conisbrough Grange Farm.

After a while we stopped for refreshments before continuing through a strip of woodland onto the open countryside of Conisbrough Parks and ultimately down to the isolated hamlet of Firsby. At Firsby we turned left and by-passed the Firsby reservoir and Ravenfield Park. After half a mile we climbed a few steps to a crossfield path which took us directly to Ravenfield Church.

The church was built in 1756, replacing a medieval church. It is is noted for its one-handed clockface. The church was paid for by Mrs Elizabeth Parkin, a wealthy Sheffield socialite who inherited a huge fortune. Presumably inheritance tax was not a major issue in those days because after the church was built she had a Georgian mansion built to replace Ravenfield Hall.

Huge fields to cross with open views ahead

The Ravenfield Estate was sold off in lots in the 1920/30s and was largely unoccupied until the Second World War. Returning soldiers from the evacuation of Dunkirk were billeted there and a prisoner-of-war camp was built in the park. After the war the building remained empty and was used for storing straw. There was a serious fire in 1962 and the remains were demolished in 1962.

From the church we made our way to the bridge over the disused railway line and then back down the hill to the lake, where we completed our anti-clockwise circuit back to the cafe and car park. Thanks to Charlie for his careful and considerate back-marking. David Gadd