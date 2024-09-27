Doncaster Ramblers sample the Grapes Of Wath Tuesday 24 September 2024
We walked through Wentworth village and then on to Hoober Stand for our morning break. Hoober Stand was built for Thomas Watson-Wentworth to commemorate the suppression of the 1745 Jacobite rebellion. Watson-Wentworth was made the first Marquis of Rockingham by George II for his part in this (which may partly explain why he was keen to have a monument with his new title on it). From here we continued to Wath for lunch and some refreshment at the local Wetherspoons, whose prices seemed to go down well with the group. After this, we walked through the town and past Manvers Lake, created as part of the restoration project after the closure of the Manvers/Wath mining complex. Soon afterwards, we picked up the TPT and followed it back to Elsecar. Thanks to Jeremy the back marker and Charlie the stand in photographer. Peter G
