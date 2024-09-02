Doncaster Ramblers latest: Tickhill to the north and south

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A great little walk around Tickhill in the sunshine, made even more memorable by the presence of Sally Jameson MP

Fifteen of us met at the Buttercross, and we immediately moved around the corner along Tithes Lane area for a quiet place for the briefing.

Introductions included one guest walker, Sally Jameson, recently elected MP for Doncaster Central, who had accepted an invitation to walk with us.

Debs then told us about completing the online course to be a Ramblers walk leader. She said it took 4 hours and 10 minutes, but that some of the material could be skipped, that it was all common sense and easy and that she was glad to have done it.

The new bridge erected by Doncaster City Council

After some misdirection by the leader we crossed over the A1M and walked along Hopyard Lane, originally, and surprisingly, the site of a hop yard.

We passed the field of 180 trees being grown for cricket bats before turning east at the point where one of the two routes across the wetland, this one coming from Estfield farm and going towards Limpool farm, both originally settlements on the edge of the wetland.

The wetland existed from about 500AD until it was drained by Thomas Tofield, of Wilsic, in the late C17th. We soon joined the River Torne and followed it to Sheepwash Lane, continuing alongside the Torne until we reached the footbridge which crosses it, where we had a refreshment break.

Suitably refreshed, we continued to Sunderland Street, the second of the original crossing points oner the wetland. Going under the A1M this time, we followed a path alongside it, climbing two stiles topped by iron bars and then walking alongside a field of 'elephant grass', in reality a biofuel.

That's what we like flat and easy

We crossed a magnificent footbridge, recently installed by Doncaster City Council and joined Water Lane, which we followed around to Tickhill Mill pond and the centre of Tickill. Thanks to Gareth for back-marking. David Gadd

