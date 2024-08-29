Doncaster Ramblers – Haxey and Epworth With A Turbary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

25 Doncaster Ramblers met in the big layby next to Haxey Primary School. The walk was to be nice and easy. Just over 10 miles on good paths and tracks with only a couple of roads to cross and and a few hundred yards of town pavements in Epworth. Flat all the way and the weather forecast was good. But before we could set off there had to be a short history lesson.

Back in time there were what were known as ' Rights In Common '. These described activities that the hoi polloi were allowed to carry out on common land. They covered stuff that occurred naturally rather than being produced or grown by landowners etc. There were 6 basic ones.

Pasture was the right to graze cattle and livestock

Piscary was the right to take fish etc from rivers and ponds

Listening to a history lesson

Estover was the right to take timber and reeds for building and bedding

In Soil covered the right to take sand and gravel

Pannage allowed your pigs to eat acorns etc in the woods and

Turbary was the right to cut peat for fuel. Turbary is now used to describe an area where that activity used to take place.

Today we would visit Epworth Turbary at coffee break time. The area is now a nature reserve.

We set off north out of Haxey and were soon in open farmland much of which was given over to growing commercial turf. A change from the usual wheat ,barley and sweetcorn that is also grown in the area. We reached the turbary after about 3.5 miles and had coffee in the shelter of the trees outside the bird hide. The whole area was very dry and so there there was unfortunately not any bird life to see. From the turbary we looped round to the north west of Epworth before dropping down past the windmill and through the entrance to the garden centre before stopping for lunch at the play area behind the church. We now had only about 3.5 miles left to do so we spent about an hour in Epworth variously sampling the delights of its cafes shops and The Queen's Head public house. The return leg of the walk was mostly along the straight line of the old Axholme railway. The occasional information board about the line and what the area used to be like before it was drained as well as Rob's tales of his grand father ( who looked after the line for the railway company and used to live in a now demolished house beside the line ) held our interest during what might otherwise have been a bit of a slog to the finish. Thanks to Steve for the photos and to Neil for backmarking once again. C Pratt

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

