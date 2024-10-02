Doncaster Ramblers Coombs Dale and Longstone Moor. Tuesday 1st October 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nineteen of us met at the Gordon Booker Memorial Ground in the Derbyshire village of Calver for a 10 to 11 mile walk in the Derbyshire Dales and Moors. Unfortunately, the weather was not kind to us so it was waterproofs on before we set off with the hope from the weather forecast that it would improve as the day progressed. How wrong we and the forecasters were!

A short distance uphill over Calver Low brought us to Coombs Dale which was a gentle but steady climb for some distance to Black Harry Gate where coffee break was taken. By this time the rain was heavy and the amount of rain we have had over the last few days was evidenced by the amount of water flowing down the footpath in Coombs Dale. Continuing on a gravel track we were soon entering Longstone Moor and as well as the rain had to contend with high winds which made it a bit chilly so it was hats and gloves for some.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Battling the wind and rain we finally reached the cairn at the top of Longstone Moor (390m altitude). Martin our walk leader told us that when he did the pre walk he had great views from this spot and could see Chatsworth House. Not a chance today! Walking along Longstone Edge we started to look for a sheltered location out of the wind to stop for lunch, eventually finding a spot in an abandoned mine working. Lunch was over pretty quickly and we continued along Longstone Edge in the wind though the rain had started to ease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dropping downhill a little we walked through an area of old workings (Limestone quarries?) until we reached a point where a decision needed to be made. Martin gave us the option of continuing on the planned route which would take us down the River Derwent and back to Calver along the river, with the warning the river might be in flood, or to take a slightly shorter route direct to Calver shortening the walk by a mile or so. The safe option was taken so we followed the shorter route avoiding the river. A long downhill section took is into Calver and back to our cars.

They must be mad

A total of 9.3 miles was walked with 1400 foot of ascent. Thanks to Martin who led the walk, his first for Doncaster Ramblers, in an area a lot of us were not familiar with. Thanks to Dave and Alisdair for back marking. Thanks to all who came to support Martin on this walk despite the weather. Stepehen J Tomlinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.