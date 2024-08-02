Doncaster Ramblers – Blacktoft Sands & Marshlands - Tuesday 30th July 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Most definitely been waiting for this type of weather and what a great place to go for it

On perhaps the warmest day of the month 15 ramblers met at Whitgift church to do a circular walk around the Blacktoft Sands and Marshland area. Before the walk started the walk leader brought to everyone’s attention the clock face of the church which have the numerals XIII instead of the normal XII. Local legend has it that the painter had visited a local ale house during his lunch break.

The walk started on top of the levee which provides the flood defence from the River Ouse. We followed the levee giving great views of the river and the few pleasure boats on the river, passing the Whitgift light house, until we reached the Blacktoft Sands RSPB nature reserve. The nature reserve is one of the top bird watching spots in Yorkshire where in the spring the top species to look for are marsh harrier, bearded tit, bittern and avocet. At this point we had our early morning cup of coffee. There are public toilets at this point. Suitably refreshed we continued the walk along the banks where the River Trent joins the River Ouse and after about a kilometre we turned right at the Drain sluice and followed the Adlingfleet Drain inland. we continued until we reached a farm at Garthorpe Grange where lunch was taken in a shaded area.

We continued along the bridleway track to the edge of the village. We walked through Adlingfleet village passing the church which has a Marshland walks information board and turned right onto Pinfold Lane which become a track known as Cow Lane. Turning right from Cow lane we followed a track between the fields which passes through a co-op farm and joins the A161 Goole-Crowle road. We proceeded with care on the road turning right and just beyond Causeway House we took another right and continued down a quieter road for about a kilometer leading back to Whitgift church. NT

No words needed, just soak it up

P.O.I

Blacktoft Sands RSPB reserve is a nature reserve in the East Riding of Yorkshire. It is managed by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, which leases the site from Associated British Ports.[2]

The site is on the southern bank of the Ouse, west of its confluence with the River Trent, opposite the village of Blacktoft, and is a wetland. Being at the beginning of the Humber Estuary, the water is slightly saline. The reserve's tidal reedbed is the largest in England. It is managed using a mixture of grazing with our six konik horses, reed cutting and maintaining and excavation of pools within the reedbed. Courtesy Wikipedia

Non-members welcome, just turn up and you will be well looked after

