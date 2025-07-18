Passengers travelling from Doncaster are being adviseds that East Midlands Railway (EMR) services will not stop at any stations northwest of Sheffield for 21 days in August due to a major project to replace a bridge in Stockport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works to replace the bridge over the West Coast Main Line at Greek Street in Stockport are already underway. However, the most significant phase takes place in August, when the railway will close for 21 days to allow the demolition of the old bridge - made up of around 200 concrete beams - and the installation of a new structure. Two large cranes will be brought on site to carry out this complex operation.

As a result, from Saturday 2 to Friday 22 August, EMR services that usually run between Norwich and Liverpool Lime Street will instead terminate at Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers travelling between Sheffield and Manchester/Liverpool will be able to use their ticket at no extra cost on other train operators' services. These trains will be diverted and will not call at Stockport.

Doncaster rail passengers warned of major bridge project in August will mean no EMR services northwest of Sheffield for 21 days.

If customers are travelling between Sheffield and Stockport, they can use their ticket on other train operators’ services to Manchester Piccadilly, where a rail replacement bus service will connect them to Stockport.

Rail replacement buses will also operate between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly to supplement other operators’ train services.

Customers are strongly advised to check EMR's website for full timetable details and specific day-to-day changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full information can be found here: Major bridge replacement work at Stockport from Saturday 2 to Friday 22 August | EMR

Philippa Cresswell, Customer Experience Director at East Midlands Railway, said: “We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding while this important work takes place. The replacement of the bridge at Greek Street is essential to securing the long-term safety and reliability of services on the West Coast Main Line.

"We’re working closely with our industry partners to keep disruption to a minimum and ensure customers can continue their journeys with as little inconvenience as possible. Please check our website before you travel to see how your journey may be affected.”