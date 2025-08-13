Doncaster Racecourse named one of UK's best tracks by racing experts

Doncaster Racecourse has been handed a boost ahead of this year’s St Leger – after being named one of the best tracks in the country by racing experts.

Specialists at OLBG and OLBG Racing have compiled the ultimate guide to 2025’s UK’s best racecourses, ranking the best venues based on ticket prices, transport accessibility, review scores, social media followings, article sentiment, search data, and the number of race days throughout the year.

The study ranked Doncaster in 13th place in the country.

It said: “Doncaster is one of the most popular courses on social media, with 54,700 followers on X and 20,500 hashtags on Instagram.

"However, despite this, an adult day ticket costs £36, and even though it is a shorter distance to the nearest station, it is still 34 minutes.”

Further findings from the study have revealed:

Newcastle Racecourse has the most events of 2025 with 85 scheduled race days, followed by Wolverhampton (83).

For those wanting an affordable but fun day out at the races, Sedgefield Racecourse offers the most affordable ticket prices for a single adult ticket.

Cheltenham Racecourse is the most Instagrammable racing venue, with over 99,700 related posts on the platform. The venue - which hosts the famous Gold Cup as part of its March festival - is also the most searched racecourse in the UK over the past year with 1.2 million relevant searches.

This year’s St Leger Festival will take place at Doncaster Racecourse from September 11-14.

Tickets for all four days of the festival are available HERE