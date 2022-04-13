Doncaster Racecourse named among top ten 'most loved' tracks by racegoers

The Town Moor course was named fifth best in Britain in the survey by BoyleSports – out of 85 tracks.

Racedays at Town Moor have been drawing appreciative crowds for centuries and Doncaster has long been regarded as one of the finest racecourses in Europe, hosting the world famous St Leger since 1776.

Only Ascot, Cheltenham, Chester and York were rated higher, with Town Moor finishing ahead of Aintree, home of the Grand National, as well as famed courses including Goodwood, Newmarket and Haydock Park.

Leon Blanche, Head of Communications at BoyleSports said: “There’s nothing quite like a day at the races.

"In fact, we love it so much that just shy of seven million of us turned out in our finery with our betting slips in hand to get trackside at the races in 2019.

“At BoyleSports we wanted to settle the debate once and for all and find out which is the most loved racecourse by racegoers.

"And to really understand the love, we had to look at a variety of factors.

"Which course is getting talked about the most on social media, which do the punters rate the most in terms of experience and which is being searched for on Google?

"All this information enables us to build out a picture of where the love really lives when it comes to our racecourses.”

To compile the 2022 best-loved horse racecourse index, key factors were analysed to create an overall score for each venue.

BoyleSports began with attendances, looking at the number of race day goers through the turnstiles for the full 2019 season.

Next came each course’s total visitor score based on Tripadvisor and Google ratings and the combined number of user reviews to ascertain if the punters are enjoying themselves when going to the races at each course.

And in today’s racing world, with social media playing such an important part, BoyleSports scored each location on Facebook likes, Instagram followers, and the number of Instagram posts.