Doncaster queer woman voted for LGBT Role Model of the Year in the National Diversity Awards

A Doncaster queer woman has been voted for the LGBT Role Model of the Year in the National Diversity Awards.

Lindsay McGlone, aged 27, owns her own social media business and is the producer of Reclaimed Business which is held in Rotherham.

This is an event that brings together business owners and cabaret artists with a huge emphasis on inclusion and diversity.

Lindsay has received the nomination as recognition of the work she does for the LGBT community as well as advocating for intersectional inclusion.

She told the Free Press: “It is so important that we remember just because we sit in the queer community, that we should still be advocating for other marginalised and underrepresented groups.

"I have noticed how in Doncaster there’s still a lot of work to do when it comes to events. I feel that intersectional inclusion is lacking.”

Lindsay uses her Instagram following of over 22,000 https://www.instagram.com/rollinwithlindsay_ to talk about inclusion and diversity and encourage her audience to practice the same.

She added: “I haven’t really considered myself a role model, but what this has made clear is that people are listening and it does have an impact. It is making change and that is what I want to see.”

Lindsay’s signature event was held at Rotherham Magna last year where speakers spoke on themes such as queer inclusion, neurodivergence, fatphobia and racism.

The event was so successful that this year it has secured headliner Danny Beard.

“It is so important to me that we continue to talk loudly about what we believe in, in life, business and performance because no one is safe until we are all safe,” Lindsay continued.

Some of Lindsay’s nominations have included feedback such as:

“Lindsay is one of the most inspirational and influential speakers I have ever come across when it comes to representing, supporting, advocating and empowering all within the LGBT community. A true role model, standing strong in her passion with absolute authenticity and love.”

“Lindsay is an amazing role model for the LGBTQIA+ community, providing a safe space at her event Reclaimed Means Business and her continual championing of the community is joyful.”

“Lindsay is an absolute powerhouse. She doesn't just talk the talk she walks the walk and to say that she has a deep sense of injustice and a deep passion to really help us to see how we can move better and be better is an understatement. In the year that we have known each other I have learned so much from her and have been inspired to share my values and to go on my own mission to also help to make the world a better place, especially for the next generation. She is an absolute delight to watch and one of my biggest inspirations. This is what true allyship looks like.”

To vote for Lindsay in the awards visit https://www.nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/awards-2025/nominations/lindsay-mcglone/

The awards will be held in Liverpool on September 19.

For more information on the event please visit the website https://www.nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/