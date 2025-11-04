Doncaster pupils make harvest festival donation to city food bank

Generous pupils from a Doncaster school have donated harvest festival produce to a city food bank.

Students from Ivanhoe Academy in Conisbrough made the donation of produce to Sean Gibbons, Meborough, Denabyand Conisbrough Foodbank manager.

He said: “A huge thank you to all of the children, parents and staff for their latest support.

"These essential supplies will help us support local people and families less fortunate across the area during the cost of living crisis.”

The school has been supporting the organisation since it was first founded under the Food Aware CIC umbrella in 2014.

If you are a local church, school or business who are able to support us the organisation with donations of food, please contact Sean on 01709 717186 or via email [email protected] for more information.

And for more details about the food bank and Food Aware CIC, please visit the website which can be found HERE