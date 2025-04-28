Doncaster pupils make a splash with 100% swimming success through Go Swimstars.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Doncaster-based primary schools are celebrating a major milestone in water safety and physical education.

Everton Primary School and St Oswald’s Primary School have both achieved an outstanding 100% pass rate across all three National Curriculum swimming objectives, thanks to their partnership with Go Swimstars.

The National Curriculum for Physical Education requires all pupils to:

Swim competently, confidently and proficiently over a distance of at least 25 metres;

Use a range of strokes effectively;

Perform safe self-rescue in different water-based situations.

Every single pupil from both schools successfully met these standards, a testament to the strength of the schools’ commitment to pupil development and the quality of the Go Swimstars school swimming provision.

“Swimming is a vital life skill, and access to structured lessons during the school day ensures no child is left behind,” said Sara Pegden from Go Swimstars. “It’s about more than just technique — it’s about confidence, resilience, and safety.”

With drowning remaining one of the leading causes of accidental death among children in the UK, the importance of swimming lessons as part of the school curriculum cannot be overstated. Early access to swimming not only fulfils educational requirements but equips children with life-saving skills that will stay with them for life.

Everton Primary and St Oswald’s now stand as leading examples of how focused provision, inclusive opportunities, and community partnerships can help schools meet and exceed expectations in physical education.

Go Swimstars continues to work with schools across Doncaster and beyond to ensure every child has the opportunity to learn to swim, be safe, and enjoy the water with confidence. Visit https://www.swimstarsanddolphins.com/