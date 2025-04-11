Doncaster pub's charity night raises £5,000 for Andy's Man Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Revellers at a Doncaster city centre pub were treated to a feast of live entertainment at a charity event which raised more than £5,000 for Andy’s Man Club.

The Saracens in Cleveland Street hosted the event, with live performances from Shorrel Jade, Lena Roxz, Brogan Collins, Danny Stephenson and Charlie Grace.

A spokesperson said: “Following on from last year’s event, which was a huge success, this one blew the roof off.

“The acts had the crowd dancing, singing and embracing one another – and they all performed free.

The charity event at The Saracens raised more than £5,000 for Andy's Man Club.

“The bar staff couldn’t have got in the mix anymore than what they did, rocking the Andy’s Man Club T shirts, walking round with buckets, and doing football cards.

“In honour of our Mother’s Day theme Daz and Dougie donned labour simulators for the day and raised over £700 alone.

"They both looked absolutely beautiful and smashed it with plenty of the women present offering some wise words of wisdom!

“And a special mention to Taylor who marched the streets of Doncaster with donation buckets and has dedicated a lot of her own time into raising money for our cause - we appreciate it so much.”

Two men braved a labour simulator during the event at the Cleveland Street pub.

“Daz and Gemma would like to thank everyone who donated raffle prizes and sponsorships, all of the acts who gave up their time, Dougie for braving the simulator, Tony and Kathryn for providing the beautiful buffet, The Saracens for hosting the event, Eternal Empathy for their generous £1,000 donation, the ladies behind the scenes who decorated the room before the event started and of course everyone that attended, and supported this amazing event.”