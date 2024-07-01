Doncaster pubs have joined forces to offer bottomless drinks and pizzas for just £20 in what they are calling a 'crisis buster'.

From Saturday July 20 you can get the same deals as the bars are offering on an evening but between 2pm and 6pm. It’s the complete afternoon out for just £20. Enjoy your favourite bottomless drinks and pizza in six bars.

Those taking part are:Hallcross 2.00pm – 4.00pmBallers 2.00pm - 4.00pmBoogie 3.00pm - 5.00pmMint 3.00pm - 6.00pmSocial 3.30pm - 5.30pmMambo 4.00pm – 6.00pmThere will be live music at Social every afternoon, live DJ at Mambo every afternoon, retro sounds at Boogie Bar, and all the sport covered at Ballers and Hallcross.Included in the £20 deal:Standard pints - Carling, Fosters. Strongbow, Strongbow Dark Fruit, John Smiths, Staropramen, GuinnessStandard Bottles – Budweiser, Corona, Becks, VK flavours!!House spirit and mixer - vodka, gin, flavoured gins, rum, flavoured rum.Standard cocktails - eg sex on the beach, woo woo, little green man, and many more.Standard spirit and mixer Gordons gin, flavoured Gordons gins Smirnoff, Captain Morgan and Captain Morgan Spiced, Whitley Neil flavoured gins, Beefeater and Beefeater flavoured gins , Jim Beam, Malibu, Tia Maria, Southern comfort , Bacardi, Disarranno, ArchersAll soft drinks.And don’t forget the pizza!!!Offers subject to change.Please note shots, bombs, wine and prosecco are not included.The spokesman added: “Normal measures will be in place to insure responsible drinking. This offer is designed to help with financial control during the cost of living crisis and don’t worry the Friday Crisis Buster and the Saturday Bottomless Brunches at Mint and Mambo are still going strong.”