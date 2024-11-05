Doncaster public speaking group celebrates 100th birthday of Toastmasters

Members of a Doncaster public speaking group have raised a glass to its parent organisation to mark its 100th birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toastmasters International was first set up in 1924 and its influence has spread around the globe, including to Doncaster which is home to the Doncaster Speakers group.

Spokesperson Steve Bisby said: “Toastmasters celebrates its 100th birthday this year and Doncaster Speakers dedicated its latest meeting to its lead organisation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organisation that builds confidence and teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs that meet online and in person.

Doncaster Speakers celebrated the 100th birthday of Toastmasters.

In a supportive community or corporate environment, members prepare and deliver speeches, respond to impromptu questions, and give and receive constructive feedback.

During the meeting, Toastmaster for the evening, club president Lianna Williamson, led the meeting, dropping the odd fact on the the history of Toastmasters.

Guests attending enjoyed cake, buns and biscuits at the gathering.