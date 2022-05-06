Doncaster pub worker earmarked for management role after graduation joy

Adam Delaney, who works at the Hatfield Chace pub and restaurant in Hatfield, is among a host of employees from across some of Yorkshire’s favourite pubs and bars celebrating their graduation from the Accelerator Programme, a training course run by Stonegate Group.

The qualification earmarks them for a managerial role within the company and the next step in their promising career within the company and hospitality industry.

This year’s graduation ceremony saw all the graduates celebrate their career achievement and hard work throughout the programme with HR Director, Tim Painter, who presented them all with a certificate.

Adam Delaney from the Hatfield Chace was among a host of graduates.

These graduates are this year’s group of talented Stonegate employees who were selected to take part in the course, designed as a fast track to managerial positions, and completed the programme despite the adversity presented during the pandemic.

The Accelerator Programme is designed to give employees the tools to bridge the gap between Deputy Manager and General Manager, through education and dynamic group learning. The course aims to build the participant's confidence, encourage continued independent learning and help them to work together effectively as a team.

Mr Painter, said, “A massive congratulations to everyone who graduated – this is an incredible career achievement.