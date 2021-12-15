Doncaster pub to stage festive brass band concert and hog roast

Revellers will be able to enjoy traditional Christmas carols, mulled wine and a hog roast with a festive brass band concert at a Doncaster town centre pub.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 6:03 am

The Hallcross in Hall Gate will host Armthorpe Elmfield Brass Band from 8pm on Thursday (December 16).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There will be a Christmas market from 2pm featuring mulled wine and a hog roast.

Then the music will get under way at 8pm with song sheets available for people to join in with a host of seasonal carols.

The Hallcross will stage a festive brass band concert.
Doncaster