Doncaster pub to stage festive brass band concert and hog roast
Revellers will be able to enjoy traditional Christmas carols, mulled wine and a hog roast with a festive brass band concert at a Doncaster town centre pub.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 6:03 am
The Hallcross in Hall Gate will host Armthorpe Elmfield Brass Band from 8pm on Thursday (December 16).
There will be a Christmas market from 2pm featuring mulled wine and a hog roast.
Then the music will get under way at 8pm with song sheets available for people to join in with a host of seasonal carols.