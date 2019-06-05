A Doncaster pub has been given a new lease of life thanks to a cash injection.

The Bay Horse pub in Hatfield, Doncaster, has reopened its doors following a £145,000 investment by pub owners, Punch.

Bay Horse feature wall

This fantastic community pub has been given a new lease of life and has a bright future ahead of it with local Publican, Christine Brennan, at the helm.

Work has included a complete refurbishment inside and out with new signage and lighting. Comfortable fixed seating and soft furnishing have been put in place to create a traditional, warm and welcoming environment in which customers can enjoy great food, drink and entertainment.

In recent years the upstairs has been used for letting rooms, however the Punch investment has taken this space back to its roots, creating a fantastic function room that is the perfect venue to host epic live music nights and those all-important community and family events.

READ MORE: Burger King opens new restaurant in Doncaster creating 50 new jobs

Chris and Clive Brennan at the refurbished pub

Managing Director for Punch, Andy Spencer said, “This is a significant investment by Punch in an established community pub and we are extremely pleased with the new look created. With our new Publican Christine at the helm, we are confident that the Bay Horse will operate at the very heart of the community it serves.’’

The pub will offer an extensive range of cask, craft and world beers. Premium spirits and a great wine selection are also available to match the delicious food offer.

The food will continue to be home-cooked using the freshest produce, and our guests will no doubt be pleased to know that Gwen is still leading the kitchen brigade making her famous homemade pies.

READ MORE: New nightclub opening in Doncaster - here's everything you need to know

New publican, Christine has lived in Hatfield for 35 years and it has been a lifelong ambition of hers to run the Bay Horse pub. Christine has a real passion for hospitality, and together with her husband Clive, cannot wait to bring this much-loved pub back to the heart of the community it serves.

Christine said, “When we moved into the pub in April, we were overwhelmed by the welcome we received from the community. We love this pub and the investment has really done the place proud! We have great plans for the pub and are here to give a warm welcome to all who want to share a thoroughly enjoyable and unforgettable time with us!’’

Punch owns and operates 1300 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales and is investing £32 million in its pub estate in the next year with the right Publicans running their pubs.