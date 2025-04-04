Doncaster pub accused of playing CCTV of assault for customers' entertainment

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bosses at a Doncaster pub have been accused of playing CCTV footage of an assault outside the bar on a TV screen – for customers’ entertainment.

The Free Press has received footage shot from inside The Tumbler in Edlington appearing to show a man punching another man to the ground outside the bar in Broomhouse Lane.

The clip shows the CCTV footage being screened on a television monitor above what appears to be a bar area at the pub, as customers can be heard watching and commenting on the footage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A customer, who has asked not to be named, said: “They are showing assaults on a big screen.

CCTV footage of an assault in a Doncaster pub has reportedly been played to customers for entertainment.CCTV footage of an assault in a Doncaster pub has reportedly been played to customers for entertainment.
CCTV footage of an assault in a Doncaster pub has reportedly been played to customers for entertainment.

“There’s all sorts of violence and then the CCTV is going on big screen for all the punters to watch.

People are watching and laughing. How can that be right?

“How can they show private CCTV footage of someone being assaulted?

The incident screened inside the pub is understood to have taken place on February 14 and shows one man knocking another to the ground after a row erupts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pair can be seen in the pub’s beer garden before a man in baseball cap sends the other spiralling to the ground.

He added: “They thought it would be funny to put it on the telly for all the punters to laugh over. The put it on so all the locals could watch it like it was football.”

We have attempted to contact Quality Taverns, owner of The Tumbler, for further comment.

Related topics:DoncasterCCTVEdlington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice