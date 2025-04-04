Doncaster pub accused of playing CCTV of assault for customers' entertainment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bosses at a Doncaster pub have been accused of playing CCTV footage of an assault outside the bar on a TV screen – for customers’ entertainment.

The Free Press has received footage shot from inside The Tumbler in Edlington appearing to show a man punching another man to the ground outside the bar in Broomhouse Lane.

The clip shows the CCTV footage being screened on a television monitor above what appears to be a bar area at the pub, as customers can be heard watching and commenting on the footage.

A customer, who has asked not to be named, said: “They are showing assaults on a big screen.

“There’s all sorts of violence and then the CCTV is going on big screen for all the punters to watch.

“People are watching and laughing. How can that be right?

“How can they show private CCTV footage of someone being assaulted?

The incident screened inside the pub is understood to have taken place on February 14 and shows one man knocking another to the ground after a row erupts.

The pair can be seen in the pub’s beer garden before a man in baseball cap sends the other spiralling to the ground.

He added: “They thought it would be funny to put it on the telly for all the punters to laugh over. The put it on so all the locals could watch it like it was football.”

We have attempted to contact Quality Taverns, owner of The Tumbler, for further comment.