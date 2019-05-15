Doncaster project for disadvantaged children awarded £30,000 from BBC Children in Need

BBC Children in Need has announced that it has awarded a new grant of £30,000 to a local project working with disadvantaged children and young people in Doncaster.

The grant has been allocated through the charity’s Small Grants Programme.

The new funding will enable projects to provide services to young people in the area and means that the charity now has more than £521,000 invested locally. This is the second funding allocation of the year, with additional funding to be allocated to projects across the UK throughout 2019.

Doncaster Foster Carers Association has been awarded the grant, over three years, to deliver a programme of fun activities and trips for young people who are living in care in Doncaster. The project will enable the young people to enjoy experiences that they may not normally get the opportunity to take part in. The young people will be able to make new friends, improve their life skills and develop their confidence and self-esteem.

Tracey Sinnott, Secretary at Doncaster Foster Carers Association said: “We’re very pleased to have been awarded with this grant. Over the next three years we’ll be able to deliver a fun programme of activities for young people who are in care, which is so important for the young people we work with. Some young people in care are siblings and no longer live together, so this project will give them the opportunity to spend time together again and build their relationship.”

Speaking of the new grants, Elizabeth Myers, Regional Head of the North at BBC Children in Need said: “It’s always a real privilege to award new grants to projects like Doncaster Foster Carers Association, which demonstrate how our small grants programme makes a positive difference to children and young people’s lives.”

BBC Children in Need’s Chief Executive, Simon Antrobus added: “Thanks to our generous supporters, our Small Grants programme can and does make a significant and lasting impact on young lives.

“Each project will go on to make a positive and lasting difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the heart of local communities up and down the UK, so thank you for making these grants possible.”

Across Doncaster, BBC Children in Need is currently funding 10 projects to a value of £521,161.

BBC Children in Need currently awards grants at six points during the year and funds two types of grants, both of which are open to new or existing applicants. Our Main Grants Programme is for grants over £10,000 per year to support projects for up to three years. Meanwhile, our Small Grants Programme supports projects for up to three years, and includes grants up to and including £10,000 per year. Both of these programmes are currently open to applications.

BBC Children in Need relies on the generosity and creativity of the thousands of supporters and fundraisers who raise millions of pounds for the charity every year. To date the UK public has raised over £1 billion for children and young people facing disadvantage across the UK.