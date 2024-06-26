Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Revellers at this year’s Doncaster Pride will be able to enjoy a pint of beer brewed especially for this year’s spectacular, courtesy of Doncaster Brewery and Tap.

Organisers of this year’s event, which will take place at Town Fields on August 10, spent the day at the brewery in Young Street helping to craft the beer with master brewer Ian Blaylock which will be officially announced and launched later this year.

Sharing the news on social media. a Pride spokesperson said: “Today was a big day for UK Pride Doncaster - we made beer!

“Two members of the team spent the day at Doncaster Brewery and Tap brewing our very own Pride beer.

Doncaster Pride will have its very own beer.

“We’ve learned about mash and liqueur and hops and malt and how beer is made from Ian, the finest brewer in Doncaster.

“We’ve stirred and mixed and tasted and poured and smelled the process of brewing and we can’t wait for the results!

“Ian selected the hops - harlequin and jester - not just for their taste but also because of the colourful costumes worn by both in a tribute to our rainbow community.

“Our very own ‘home brewed’ ale with a low AVB, vegan, gluten free/reduced (all subject to final testing) with a fabulous name (we will reveal later) will be on sale at Doncaster Brewery during Pride Week and stocked by all our Pride bars on August 10.

“It’s not our first beer and lots of other prides have their own beers.. but this beer is brewed in Doncaster and made for you by Doncaster Brewery assisted by our own team..

“We can’t wait for you to try it!

Doncaster has been selected as UK Pride host city for 2024 and this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a host of entertainment including live music, drag acts, food and drink and much more for the event which will take place on August 10.

Meanwhile, pop star H from Steps has also sent his support to organisers in a special video message, which you can see HERE