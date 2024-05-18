Doncaster Pride team honoured by mayor for support for city's LGBTQ+ community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster’s Pride team have been honoured with the Civic Mayor award in recognition of their commitment and support for the local LGBTQ+ community.

Doncaster Pride, a registered charity, was established in 2007 and run by a small team of volunteers, and has delivered an annual event in the city ever since.

This year, Doncaster is set to host its biggest and most ambitious event yet, and as UK Pride Host City will put Doncaster on the map.

Pride events are important as they raise the profile of the LGBTQ+ community, celebrate the culture and heritage and campaign for much needed support to bring about inclusion and end discrimination.

The Doncaster Pride team has been honoured.

Jenny Dewsnap, Chair of Doncaster Pride, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive this honour.

“This is a real boost to the Pride team, a small team of dedicated and passionate volunteers, working hard to support the local LGBTQ+ community.

"Every year, the team put their hearts and souls into organising Doncaster’s annual Pride event to celebrate the culture and heritage and campaign for support to bring about inclusion and end discrimination.”

Civic Mayor Duncan Anderson said: “Pride must continue to stand up for all parts of our community, continue to be a celebration of vibrancy and vitality, continue as a show of solidarity and defiance.

“Pride is many things; a protest, a party, a show of community and of love, it is beautiful and it is joyful but above all it is essential.

“So for the work they have done, and the work I know they will continue to do, I would like to thank the Pride committee from the bottom of my heart.”

The Civic Award recognises the positive contribution made by deserving individuals and organisations to our communities.

Unlike the Freedom of the City award, which requires full council approval, this award falls under the remit of the Civic Mayor – in consultation with the Mayor and Chief Executive – and announced and presented toward the end of the civic year.

The wward will help recognise those who work tirelessly in Doncaster communities to benefit others.