The big day will take place in Elmfield Park on August 6 – but there will also be a series of other Pride related events in the lead up to the huge summer spectacular.

A spokesperson said: “Following two years of Covid restrictions leading to the cancellation of the event, the team is thrilled to announce plans for this year’s Pride.”

This year’s event will be a return to the usual format with live music, entertainment, market stalls and the parade.

In addition there are a number of new features planned for the larger space including a family area, a quiet space, a dance tent and silent disco are also on the list of things being added.

But there’s more.

Pride now will begin a week earlier with a return of the ‘town pride’ format of 2021.

In 2021 with restrictions permitting only small gatherings, the Pride team made a passionate plea to the town to help deliver the event.

The original plans were to host eight mini Prides in eight different venues, but the requests to be a part of the event flooded in and eventually over forty mini events were delivered.

A spokesperson said: “Doncaster stood up for the LGBT+ community and Doncaster Pride and because of this legacy, town pride returns on 30 July and we will once again be asking venues to get involved.

“It's so important that these events continue and that the venues that stood up for us when we needed them are again packed to the rafters with customers. The economic recovery of these businesses and our town hugely important and if we can give them a big day then we feel that’s what we should do.”

Doncaster Pride is also committing itself to going green and the trustees have committed to the implementation of a series of measures that will be more environmentally friendly.

Organisers are looking at alternative power sources, recycling and no more single use food and drink plastics.

Key Dates

30 July – Town Pride – a series of mini events in venues

30/7 – 5/8 – Pride Week – more venue based events