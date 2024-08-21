Doncaster Pride: See if you can spot yourself in fantastic film of this year's festival
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
More than 20,000 people attended this year’s Doncaster Pride – and here’s your chance to see if you can spot yourself in this fantastic film of this year’s festival.
Town Fields was a riot of colour for the event on August 10, with thousands of people enjoying a host of acts, attractions, entertainment and a feast of food and drink as Doncaster also hosted the UK Pride celebrations.
Visit Doncaster have produced a video of this year’s event – and you can watch HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.