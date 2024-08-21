Doncaster Pride: See if you can spot yourself in fantastic film of this year's festival

By Darren Burke
Published 21st Aug 2024, 09:31 BST
More than 20,000 people attended this year’s Doncaster Pride – and here’s your chance to see if you can spot yourself in this fantastic film of this year’s festival.

Town Fields was a riot of colour for the event on August 10, with thousands of people enjoying a host of acts, attractions, entertainment and a feast of food and drink as Doncaster also hosted the UK Pride celebrations.

Visit Doncaster have produced a video of this year’s event – and you can watch HERE

