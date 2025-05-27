Doncaster Pride no longer free, say bosses, as admission charge introduced
The event will take place at Town Field on August 9 with tickets for this year’s festival going on sale on May 28 from noon.
A Doncaster Pride spokesperson said: “For a number of years, Doncaster Pride has proudly been a free event, and we are incredibly grateful for the support that has allowed us to maintain this.
"However, due to the event's growth and the increasing costs of running an event of this scale, we have made the difficult decision to introduce a small charge for this year's Doncaster Pride.
"We understand this may be disappointing for some, and this is not a decision we have taken lightly.
"As a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers, our goal is to ensure we can continue to deliver an event that meets the high standards and size that you’ve come to love.
"A lot of careful thought and discussion has gone into this, and we hope you can understand and support us as we navigate this new territory.
"The modest ticket charge will help us continue to grow the event, offering three stages, a variety of acts, and prioritising the safety of all our visitors.
"We are committed to keeping Doncaster Pride as accessible as possible and will continue to fundraise and secure sponsorship to minimise costs for our attendees.”
Attendees can book within the first three weeks to get the early bird price of only £5.
Further details will be announced
