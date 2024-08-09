Doncaster Pride hosts an after party with drag acts including the city's Anna Popp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Pride party is set to continue well into the night this weekend as an evening show is set for all to enjoy.

On Saturday, Doncaster’s very own drag artist Anna Popp is hosting an afterparty at The Queen Crafthouse and Kitchen.

Miss Naomi Carter, (Drag Race UK S5, winner of Miss Congenitality/ Prom Queen of the season) will also be performing along with Eboni Whyte.

Anna told the Free Press: “Attractions will include burlesque, fire, aerial artists and drag performances throughout the night topped off with a big queer dance party at the end!

“We also have games, prizes and general merriment going on from 7pm onwards, Show starts at 9pm and it's free entry.”