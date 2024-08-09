Doncaster Pride: City pub joins celebration with pre and post Pride parties

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Aug 2024, 11:41 GMT
A popular city centre pub is marking Doncaster Pride this weekend – by getting the party started early with a pre-show event tonight – before following it up with an after show party.

The Olde Castle in the Market Place will be hosting its Pre-Pride Party from 7pm tonight.

A club spokesperson said: “Let’s warm you up for UK Pride right here in Doncaster with Pride legend Miss Penny. There will be plenty of drinks offers and the best tunes all night.”

Entry to tonight’s event at the pub is free.

The Olde Castle is hosting pre and post Pride parties.The Olde Castle is hosting pre and post Pride parties.
Tomorrow will see the pub hosting the official Pride After Party following a city centre parade and a day of music and entertainment on Town Fields.

The night’s entertainment will get under way at the pub from 9pm and will run through until 5am with entertainment from drag sta Ken Lambert and music from headliner Soraya Vivian.

Full details of this year’s Pride are available HERE

