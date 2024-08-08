Doncaster Pride: Bus company First offers free bus trips to this year's festival
In support of Doncaster being the UK Pride Host City this year, First Bus will providing a free single journey to Town Fields on Saturday 10 August.
First Bus will have 12 services in operation to get visitors to Town Fields from Doncaster Interchange to celebrate Pride in style for FREE.
Just hop on board services 366, 381/382, 365, 384, 384a, 387, 387a, 388, 355, 356, 357.
Town Fields can be accessed from Town Moor Avenue, Thorne Road and Bennethorpe. Once you arrive, just head to the UK Pride Doncaster site, located in the middle field.
The main entrance will be sign posted, and security checks will be in place on entry.
Bus service information:
Service 366 (Bentley – Intake) operating every 12 to 15 minutes until 18:00, and every 20 minutes in the evenings. Dropping off directly at Town Fields.
Services 381/382 (Doncaster – Armthorpe Circular) operating every 10 to 12 minutes until 18:00, then every 20 to 30 minutes. Dropping off directly at Town Fields.
355,356,357 – Get off the bus at Bennethorpe
365,387,387a,384,384a, 388 – Get off the bus at Thorne Road/Kings Road
Doncaster Pride timings
Parade leaves Duke St at 10:30am
Pride event site opens at 11am
Main Stage: Starts 12:30pm
City Stage opens 1pm
Event closes 9.15pm.
Full details of all entertainment and stage details are available from the Doncaster Pride website with further updates available from the group’s Facebook page, which can be found HERE.
