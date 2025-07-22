Doncaster Pride 2025: Details of this year's city centre march announced
The popular annual event will take place on August 9 ahead of this year’s Doncaster Pride at Town Field.
A spokesperson said: “Doncaster Pride is thrilled to announce a brand new partnership for 2025.
“This year’s Parade of Unity is proudly sponsored by none other than the fabulous Glamazon — Amazon’s incredible LGBTQ+ staff network.
“For those who don’t know, Glamazon represents LGBTQ+ staff across all of Amazon’s local depots right here in Doncaster.
"But this isn’t your typical corporate sponsorship — this is people-powered Pride.
"A passionate group of staff who’ve come together to take shared ownership and responsibility for our most visible moment: the parade through the city streets.
“We’re especially grateful to Charles Dutton, regional lead for Glamazon North UK, for uniting depots and community officers across Doncaster to make this possible.
The Glamazon Parade of Unity will form up on St Sepulchre Gate, departing at 11am.
Full details here: https://www.doncasterpride.co.uk/parade-of-unity
The spokesperson added: ”Pride is a protest. And as much as we love the celebration, we never forget what it stands for.
"Walk with us hand in hand, side by side — showing the world that our community is loud, proud, and unshakably united.
The parade is free to join for individuals but groups/businesses over 10 must register online.
For full details of this year’s Doncaster Pride, please click HERE
