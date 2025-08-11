Saturday’s event saw a parade through the city centre followed by music and entertainment at Town Fields, including X-Factor and I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out Of Here! star Jake Quickenden and German dance pioneers Fragma.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Pride said after the weekend’s festivitiies.

“Well Doncaster… you’ve done it again.

“You turned up, loud, proud, and full of love — and we couldn’t be more grateful.

“2025 marked a new era for us with our first ever ticketed Pride, and honestly? You showed up in full force to support us. In a time when so many Pride events across the country are struggling, you helped keep ours alive. That means everything.

“Of course, we know there’s always room to grow. We’re listening, learning, and committed to making things better every year. But right now? Let’s take a moment to celebrate the joy, the beauty, the unity, and the absolute magic that was Doncaster Pride 2025.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you — to every single one of you who danced, marched, laughed, cried, and celebrated with us. And a huge shoutout to our incredible sponsors who made it all possible.”

See if you can spot yourself or someone you know in our Doncaster Pride 2025 picture gallery.

