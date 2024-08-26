Doncaster Pre-Schooler raising money for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Amelia Tanner, from Tickhill, will be riding her bike 50 miles round Doncaster within the next 30 days to raise money for The Lullaby Trust - a charity that raises awareness of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), provides expert advice on safer sleep for babies and offers emotional support for bereaved families.

Very sadly, on the 29 August 2022 Amelia's Cousin, Liam Mellor, passed away whilst on a weekend away at Seven Lakes, Crowle. He was exactly two months old.

Eight days after his death Amelia's family contacted the Lullaby Trust to enquire about support relating to the death of Liam. They were available instantly and offered support to the family as a whole, offering to set them up with what they call 'Befrienders'. Befrienders are bereaved parents, grandparents and adult family members, who offer 1:1 support. The Lullaby Trust aim to 'match' you with a Befriender who has been through similar circumstances, so you can talk freely and they will have some kind of understanding about what you are going through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two years later, Amelia & her mum, Emily, have decided to fundraise for the Lullaby Trust, with the specific section of the charity 'Little Lullaby' resonating most.

Amelia, 4, ready for 50 miles.

Little Lullaby offers support to young parents. They want to stop all unexpected deaths of babies and toddlers born to young parents. You can read more about what Little Lullaby do by clicking here.

Amelia will be raising money by riding 50 miles on her bike within 30 days. All miles will be recorded on Strava and uploaded on their fundraising page. Amelia learnt to ride her bike in June 2023 at age three, so to be riding at least 50 miles in 30 days will be a great challenge for her to take on.

Amelia would appreciate any support wether it be via donation on JustGiving, sharing on social media, or a wave if you see her collecting her miles in the street!