Doncaster politicians pay tribute to Lionesses after dramatic England win

Doncaster’s politicians have paid tribute to England’s Lionesses after a dramatic penalty shoot out win over Spain to retain their European championship title.

The two sides were locked at 1-1 after normal time and then extra time, before England finally triumphed 3-1 on penalties.

It is the first time an England team has won a major trophy on foreign soil and seals manager Sarina Wiegman's status as one of the world's greatest with her third successive European title - achieved with two countries.

Doncaster’s politicians were quick to pay tribute.

Doncaster MP Lee Pitcher sported an "I Love Lucy" t-shirt in tribute to England hero Lucy Bronze.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher, sporting a shirt paying tribute to England defender Lucy Bronze, who revealed she played the entire tournament with a fractured leg, posted: "I love Lucy Bronze too!

“Shhhh, don’t tell Julie!

“We brought it home - AGAIN!

“Love you Lionesses! We all love you!”

Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson shared: “First England team to win back to back championships, first England team to win outside of England – huge congrats to our Lionesses!”

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband wrote: “What a game! Congratulations Lionesses on a fantastic result!! Such an iconic team!”

Mayor Ros Jones said: “Congratulations England Lionesses!

Back to back European Champions retaining the European crown and beating the world champions!

“An incredible match to finish an incredible tournament!

“Well done England!”

A homecoming celebration for the team will take place in Central London on Tuesday – but there will be no Bank Holiday to mark the occasion, Downing Street has said.