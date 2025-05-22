Doncaster police officer praised for helping woman through "worst experience of life"

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd May 2025, 12:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A woman helped through the “worst experience of her life” by a Doncaster police officer has praised her saying: “I will forever thank her for helping me reach my justice.”

South Yorkshire Police shared details of a note sent to Doncaster response officer PC Claire Ransby.

A spokesperson said: “A victim of crime has shared a special thank you to officer who helped her seek justice

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We love hearing words of thanks about our staff and officers.

A Doncaster police officer has been praised by a woman who she helped through the worst experience of her life.A Doncaster police officer has been praised by a woman who she helped through the worst experience of her life.
A Doncaster police officer has been praised by a woman who she helped through the worst experience of her life.

In the message, the woman wrote: "PC Claire Ransby helped me through the most worst experience I have ever had to come across in my life.

"I know it is her job to do so but I felt like she gave me support along the way and stayed with me hoping for my best outcome which I thankfully have because of her support and help.

"I understand she had to from a professional point, but she made me feel comfortable when my situation was going on and I will forever thank her for helping me reach my justice!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's all down to you and how you explained everything to me. If I never spoke about things, nothing would ever be sorted, and I would have to live with it but I'm so glad she made me understand that talking and being honest and open was so incredibly important.

"So, thank you ever so much for doing a really good job."

You can send your own messages of support and thanks to South Yorkshire Police via the website HERE

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice