Doncaster police 'increasingly concerned' as hunt launched for missing Emily

Officers have launched an appeal to find the woman, named only as Emily from Lincolnshire.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police in Doncaster are asking for your help to find missing Emily.

"Emily was last seen on Oxford Place, Doncaster at around 10.40pm yesterday (Tuesday 15 March).

"She has not been seen since and police are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.”

Emily is described as white, medium build, around 5ft 8 tall, with very long, mousey hair and a pierced tongue.

She was last seen wearing jeans, white trainers and a black puffa coat.

She is known to have links to the Sheffield and Rotherham areas.

The spokesman added: “Have you seen Emily? Do you know where she might be?