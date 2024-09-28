Doncaster poet's Miners' Strike collection in line for prestigious writing prize

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster poet is in line for a prestigious writing prize after penning a collection about the 1984-85 Miners’ Strike.

Sarah Wimbush has been shortlisted for The Forward Prize for Best Collection for her anthology Strike which looks back at the bitter year long struggle between miners and the Conservative government,

Here, Sarah looks back on her poetry career, from Strike to co-editing the upcoming Coal anthology set to be released on November 9.

The 63-year-old is the author of many poetry collections including The Last Dinosaur in Doncaster and Bloodlines.

Sarah Wimbush's anthology Strike is in line for a prestigious prize.

The results will be announced as part of the Durham Book Festival on Thursday, October 10.

Before we chat to Sarah, here’s one of her works

Coal Imports

Wave after wave

Of ships

steam into British waters.

Some say,

There are monsters.

down there.

She writes about the 1984-85 Miners’ Strike and speaks out about how growing up in Yorkshire inspired her to create this collection, as well as promoting her newest project, the Coal anthology.

Of the mining industry in Doncaster, she said: ‘I’ve worked in Doncaster areas, such as Rossington and Harworth, which were affected by the strikes my whole life.

"Doncaster was a huge manufacturing area, with mining, ICI, Harvesters and the railway.

"There were 30 odd pits in this area. Mining made people who they are.

“There is a certain warmth to Doncaster; the people are generous, stoic, and friendly.

“I’ve always loved where I come from. Even while working in Leeds, I was homesick for Doncaster, which is why I have an emotional attachment towards this place. I was only a teenager when the strikes were happening; everywhere I turned, I saw the impact of the strikes on the people around me, so it became a very close subject for me.”

She continued: “I come from a family of miners, historically, and I felt like I just had to write about it.

"As the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike loomed closer, Strike became a book that needed to be out there.

"It was crucial that the poems were not simply an exploration of picket-line violence. I wanted to capture the strike on a deeper level: to show how communities pulled together and supported each other.”

She expressed her original ideas for the collection.

"The idea began as a pamphlet, which quickly morphed into a collection and then a collection with photos; it was an organic process. This is ekphrastic poetry, writing poetry based on feelings it stirs when looking at an image.

“The Strike collection consists of forty poems and forty photographs, capturing a million feelings.”

She continued: ‘Usually my process consists of sitting down and allowing the emotions, thoughts, and feelings to come to me, but I had a very short window to pull this entire collection together, so it became difficult to pin down and have that slow effect, writing as things come; consequently, it became a very active process.”

She expresses how this actually worked out in her favour.

"‘If I'd had more time, the poems might have lost some of their bite; most of them are essentially as they arrived: raw and immediate, which has been a lesson in itself.”

She reflects on her collection and speaks about the message she wanted to get across.

‘I wanted to reveal what it was like to be part of that traditional world: the trauma and the humanity of pivotal moments; the involvement of activists and politicians; the experience of working miners and strikebreakers; and the impact of pit closures on those communities when the year-long struggle was over,” she said.

Sarah has an upcoming project in the works; she speaks excitedly about it and urges everyone to come for the launch.

She will be reading in Sheffield, Ilkley, Brighouse, and Snaith as part of the new Coal anthology launch.

She emphasisedL ‘This is going to be a fun interactive event in November. I've teamed up with the Poetry Business, creating collaborative workshops in November; everyone is welcome.

"You don’t have to be a poet to come. We will be hearing from people who were affected by the strikes and even people who haven’t. An outside perspective is crucial in poetry; everyone brings a different lens to these events, and everyone's thoughts are just as valid. So if you have an interest in poetry, prose, and art, be sure to attend.”

She expresses her gratitude to her publishers and to everyone who has expressed interest in her work and added: ‘I’m so excited to be able to have my book out there. Thank you to my publishers, Stairwell Books, for taking the project on at short notice; small independent publishers are such a crucial part of the poetry scene. I am also extremely grateful to the editors of my previous publications with Seren, The Poetry Business, and my first full collection with Bloodaxe Books, and thank you to Lucy Doyle for creating such beautiful covers for my collections.”

She continued: ‘If I hadn’t had that previous support and publication, I’m certain I would not have been a strong enough candidate for a Foundation Grant from the Society of Authors, and without that, Strike would still be just another idea.”

Sarah encourages everyone to try their hand at poetry, whilst incorporating her own experiences into it as well.

“I was late to the party – something I hear a lot from emerging poets,” she said. “I began writing about 15 years ago. I think some people are either not exposed to poetry early on or not ready for it until later in life.

She added: “I strongly recommend young poets to join a poetry group and enter competitions. I quite like the competitive nature of them, and it’s a great way of getting your name out there. I won first place in Mslexia with the Last Dinosaur in Doncaster in 2021, so I really do encourage it.”

She expresses the importance of women writing poetry, discussing that magazines like Mslexia give opportunities to women to showcase their skills. ‘ Poetry in its essence is a reflection of how society is. Poets like Carol Ann Duffy paved the way for lots of women.

“She was lucky that a teacher saw her potential in one of her poems, Valentine, and she claimed that this was a pivotal moment in her career.”

When discussing a moment that was pivotal for her, she discussed joining the York Stanza group: ‘It’s okay to go there and just sit down and give feedback on each other's poems; everyone who goes takes and gives something, and I think that’s really beautiful. You’re meeting new poets, sharing poems, giving and taking feedback, and it’s just really interesting, whether you write for pleasure or to publish.”

“Poetry is essentially stories that are passed down, and it became important to ensure the toil of the miners was not forgotten. Language is one way to do that. I think it’s so fascinating how language is reflected in poetry; as time changes, so does language. I once used the word “kailln” an old Norse word that means gossiping. It's a common word amongst the older people in Doncaster, but younger people were like, ‘what does that mean?’

"This is how I believe poetry captures the flavours of someone's identity, and Yorkshire is a huge part of mine.”

The Forward Prizes for Poetry are the most influential awards for new poetry in the UK and Ireland, honouring fresh voices alongside internationally established names.

First awarded in 1992, over the last three decades the prizes have celebrated some of the most recognised names in poetry including Simon Armitage, Thom Gunn, Seamus Heaney, Ted Hughes, Carol Ann Duffy, Claudia Rankine, Jackie Kay and Caleb Femi. Each year there are four prizes;

Best Collection (£10,000)

Best First Collection (£5,000)

Best Single Poem – Written (£1,000)

Best Single Poem – Performed (£1,000)