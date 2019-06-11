Doncaster pie eating champion takes on madcap world record challenges

If you’re looking for a world champion, Vicky Lindley is the woman!

Since being diagnised with a rare medical condition, the Doncaster lass has already claimed one international title, and had a crack at challenging for a number of others.

And now she is chalking up a long list of madcap exploits to show the condition who’s boss.

Vicky, from Edenthorpe, was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis in November 2015 – a condition which affects her joints.

Since then, she has already run up a list of bizarre outdoor pursuits – which have even seen her crowned world pie eating champion

Vicky, a keen amateur runner, is currently involved with organising the Doncaster half marathon, which is run on June 9.

She said: “I started running about three years ago after I got diagnosed with the illness.

“It has also inspired me to take on special challenges

“When I was really ill I was struggling, so I made a mad bucket list of things to do.

“My psoriatic arthritis came on quite suddenly. I couldn’t walk well and was really unwell and depressed. I was off work for a while, and I decided when I was better I wanted to do something special.”

Since then, her madcap challenges have included the World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Wales, the World Tin Bath Championship in the Isle of Man, an extreme ironing event at the top of Snowdon, and the World Pie Eating Championships in Wigan, where the object was to eat a standard meat and potato pie of 12cm diameter and 3.5cm deep, faster than anyone else. She won the women’s race, with a time of 90 seconds.

She added: “I’m up for anything. I've been asked if I want to take part in black pudding throwing, and I’d like to do cheese rolling.

“I still have bad times with the condition but I just think that the best way to feel better is not to feel sorry for yourself. I have ongoing treatment and physio.”

Of her challenges, Vicky rates her favourite so far as the extreme ironing.

She said: “The extreme ironing really finished me off. I climbed Snowdon with an ironing board.

"When I took part in the tin bath competition I sank really quickly in the harbour. I was quite ashamed of myself that day.”